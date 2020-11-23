14 home sales in Wilton, four over $1M
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.
830 Ridgefield Road: Frank and Kristen Jenkins to Samuel A. Mitchell and Stephen G. Cook III, $484,500.
24 Newsome Lane: Daniel Moskal and Kinga Czwartosz and Arek and Elzbieta Rutkowski to Robert J. and Gayle A. Cassara, $620,000.
111 Spoonwood Road: Vivian C. Wruk to Monica Pani and Jahan Claes, $318,500.
111 Spoonwood Road: Estate of Phillip J. Wruk to Monica Pani and Jahan Claes, $318,500.
40 Warncke Road: Matthew K. Foley to Anthony Plesner and Serena Koh, $1,289,000.
104 Thunder Lake Road: Derek A. Smyth and Alexandra Shepherd to Jeremy and Chloe Davis, $960,000.
151 Rivergate Drive: Robert and Nicole Zeoli to Carlo Valente, $710,000.
38 West Meadow Road: R. Owen and Jennifer Williams to Monarch Meadow 125 LLC, $1,435,000.
89 Middlebrook Farm Road: Mary Ann S. Tobiassen to Richard M. and Robin S. Lerner, $1,250,000.
5 Cherry Lane: David and Karyn Foley to Tita N. MBA, $695,000.
39 Kensett Ave. Norwalk: Eleanor Florio to Mark L. and Pamela J. Keough, $700,000.
26 Village Walk: Joseph R. Suda to Elizabeth Leblond and Jeffrey C. Cole, $211,000.
354 Nod Hill Road: 7 Nod Hill LLC to Frank ONeill Living Trust ETAL, $1,437,500.
195 Mountain Road: Junius F. Brown IV (trust ETAL) to Maria Galarza, $560,000.