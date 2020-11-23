14 home sales in Wilton, four over $1M

Wilton real estate continues to percolate in November with 14 home sales.

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.

830 Ridgefield Road: Frank and Kristen Jenkins to Samuel A. Mitchell and Stephen G. Cook III, $484,500.

24 Newsome Lane: Daniel Moskal and Kinga Czwartosz and Arek and Elzbieta Rutkowski to Robert J. and Gayle A. Cassara, $620,000.

111 Spoonwood Road: Vivian C. Wruk to Monica Pani and Jahan Claes, $318,500.

111 Spoonwood Road: Estate of Phillip J. Wruk to Monica Pani and Jahan Claes, $318,500.

40 Warncke Road: Matthew K. Foley to Anthony Plesner and Serena Koh, $1,289,000.

104 Thunder Lake Road: Derek A. Smyth and Alexandra Shepherd to Jeremy and Chloe Davis, $960,000.

151 Rivergate Drive: Robert and Nicole Zeoli to Carlo Valente, $710,000.

38 West Meadow Road: R. Owen and Jennifer Williams to Monarch Meadow 125 LLC, $1,435,000.

89 Middlebrook Farm Road: Mary Ann S. Tobiassen to Richard M. and Robin S. Lerner, $1,250,000.

5 Cherry Lane: David and Karyn Foley to Tita N. MBA, $695,000.

39 Kensett Ave. Norwalk: Eleanor Florio to Mark L. and Pamela J. Keough, $700,000.

26 Village Walk: Joseph R. Suda to Elizabeth Leblond and Jeffrey C. Cole, $211,000.

354 Nod Hill Road: 7 Nod Hill LLC to Frank ONeill Living Trust ETAL, $1,437,500.

195 Mountain Road: Junius F. Brown IV (trust ETAL) to Maria Galarza, $560,000.