$14.6 M jackpot in Arizona Lottery game goes unclaimed

PHOENIX (AP) — Time has run out for someone who bought a winning Arizona Lottery ticket worth $14.6 million in a Phoenix suburb but never came forward to claim the prize by the deadline.

The Pick ticket was sold at a convenience store in Goodyear for the June 5 drawing in which the winner correctly picked all six numbers.

The holder of the winning ticket had until 5 p.m. MST Monday to have it verified and claim the jackpot.

The cash option for the ticket was about $9.3 million.

Arizona Lottery officials say their game’s previous largest unclaimed prize was a $4 million jackpot in 1999.

Officials say 30% of the $14.6 million will go to a program where volunteers speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in court.

They say up to $250,000 will go to a fund that helps Native Americans take college courses and up to $835,000 will go to a task force that helps law enforcement arrest people who sexually exploit children.

The rest of the cash is shared between funding new lottery games, second-chance drawings and other opportunities for players to win.