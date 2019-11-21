$13M award to kids of man who died in struggle with police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has awarded $13 million to the two children of a man who died after a confrontation with police in Southern California three years ago.

The Orange County Register reports the decision Wednesday came two days after jurors decided Anaheim officers were negligent and used unreasonable force against Fermin Vincent Valenzuela.

Valenzuela died from complications of asphyxia after officers used a stun gun and restraint hold to subdue the 32-year-old, who was high on meth and had violently struggled.

Prosecutors found the two officers’ actions justified. Valenzuela’s family filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the city, claiming he was unarmed and not a threat.

Anaheim city officials called the judgment “unwarranted.”

The officers initially responded following reports of a suspicious man who had followed a woman to her home.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com