13-year-old fatally shot at friend's house in rural Kansas

ASHLAND, Kan. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has been fatally shot while at a friend's house in rural southwest Kansas, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about the shooting around 3 p.m. Friday and rushed to the home in Ashland. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The release said four other juveniles were at the home when the shooting occurred. The release provided no other details about what happened and said the investigation is ongoing.

Ashland is about 140 miles (225.31 kilometers) west of Wichita.