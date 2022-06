BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen people were injured Friday when a Greyhound bus blew a tire and veered into a sports utility vehicle and a center divider wall on a California desert highway, authorities said.

There were 33 people aboard the bus when it crashed in Banning, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Los Angeles while heading from Los Angeles to Phoenix on Interstate 10, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Montez.