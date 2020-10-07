13 homes sell in Wilton, 3 over $1M
WILTON — The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.
5 Weeburn Lane: Raymond D. and Christine G. Sutherland to Yuming Huang and Yichauo Yu, $745,000.
87 Glen Side: Joan Richter to Angeli Gulati, $410,000.
515 Belden Hill Road: Kara G. Crowther to Melissa Crowther, $0. (Quit Claim Deed)
32 Lambert Common: Helen Simms to James M. Campbell, $515,000.
46 Musket Ridge Road: Christopher D. and Margaret Rose Carr to Jaison and Sherin Panacherry, $875,000.
7 Sugarbush Court: Fernando and Monique Pereira to Jaime and Shawn Merritt, $785,000.
193 Pipers Hill Road: Scott E. Weber to Christoher and Ashley Reardon, $1,251,616.
126 Dudley Road: Nicola and David Sherwood to Graham and Nicole Coates, $1,100,000.
87 Belden Hill Road: Estate of John A. DeCicco to Susan R. Schoolfeld and Anthony D. Hines, $960,000.
44 Marvin Ridge Place: Margaret T. Dwyer to Brandon and Julie VanBalen, $770,000.
14 Shadow Lane: Edward D. and Shirly M. Bergin, III to Whiterton Trust, LLC, $301,000. (Land Sale)
15 Sunset Hill Road: Gary and Kathleen Skiba to David Maurrasse, $569,000.
77 Pheasant Run Road: Alexa Weeks Pessoa to Alexander Thorne Sieke and Helen Landsdown Resor, $1,200,000.