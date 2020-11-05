12-year-old boy, 3 others dead, 1 injured in Nevada shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A shooting at a Nevada apartment complex on Tuesday morning left two women, a boy and a male suspect dead, police said.

Henderson police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the city after receiving a call that morning to find two women in their 30s dead with gunshot wounds and a 16-year-old girl who was shot but was alive. The girl was later taken to a hospital and is reported as stable.

Police said they then found the suspect, 38-year-old Jason Neo Bourne, with a gun while holding a 12-year-old boy hostage inside a vehicle in the area. Law enforcement said Bourne held a gun to the boy's head. Officers then fired at Bourne and killed him. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Bourne fired multiple rounds in the vehicle, but it is unclear as of Thursday exactly how Bourne and the child died.

A possible motive for the shooting was not immediately known, police said.