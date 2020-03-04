12 restaurants join Wilton Restaurant Week

Wilton Restaurant Week begins March 16. Wilton Restaurant Week begins March 16. Photo: MJ23 / Contributed Photo Photo: MJ23 / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 12 restaurants join Wilton Restaurant Week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON - A dozen restaurants are setting their tables for Wilton Restaurant Week, presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The eighth spring edition of Restaurant Week will run from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22. All restaurants and eateries in Wilton, plus some in Georgetown, Norwalk and Ridgefield are invited to participate by featuring special culinary selections, one-week-only pricing, prix-fixe menus and even coupons to encourage diners to come for lunch or dinner or both.

Each restaurant chooses what it will do for their customers during the special Restaurant Week.

Wilton and its neighboring towns have many restaurants with diverse cuisines to choose from including Southwestern, Italian, Asian, Mexican, French, Contemporary, Farm to Table and American. Restaurant Week provides the opportunity to explore new tastes and revisit favorites with restaurants that are offering different specials that week.

Participating restaurants are:

Aranci 67.

Bernard’s of Ridgefield.

Bianco Rosso Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Cactus Rose Restaurant & Tequila Bar.

Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar.

Little Pub.

Marly’s Bar & Bistro.

Mediterraneo.

Milestone.

The Schoolhouse at Cannondale.

Parlor.

Wilton Pizza & Pasta.

For more information, call the Chamber at 203-762-0567, visit wiltonchamber.com or email info@wiltonchamber.com.