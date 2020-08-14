12 properties sell in Wilton, 2 over $1M

WILTON —The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 7 through Aug. 13.

23 Coley Road: Chestnut RE LLC to William Guest and Emily Ricca, $979,000.

5 Ridgewood Road: Andrew and Sherry McCullough to John and Alyssa Wamser, $620,000.

395 Thayer Pond Road: Giovanni and Aimee C. Cerra to Michael and Lauren Torpe, $779,000.

203 Middlebrook Farm Road: US Bank Trust NA, Trustees, to Troutbrook Brooklyn Development LLC, $720,000.

83 Forest Lane: Samuel and Marie Johnson to 83 Forest Lane LLC, $405,000.

22 McFadden Drive: Richard J. and Maria A. Erario to Justin E. and Lauren D. Phillips, $849,000.

20 Ground Pine Road: Christopher and Laura Hemschot to George and Heidi Tsapelas, $1,349,000.

158 Hurlbutt Street: Michael and Ashley Scavotto to Paul R. and Rachel M. Manson, $590,000.

18 Wilridge Road: Marni R. Phillips to Laura and Richard Flahive, $730,000.

403 Thayer Pond Road: Nancy G. Nardella to Jesse and Diane Robinson, $859,900.

92 Old Boston Road: Donald W. Griffin to Matthew S. and Samantha L. Ahearn, $1,100,000.

85 Hurlbutt Street: Est. Albert H. Scofield to Mark, David and Varina Wakeman, $415,000.