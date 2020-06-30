12 properties change hands in Wilton

The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 20 to June 26, 2020.

12 Powder Horn Hill Road: Tyler and Priscilla Thors to Jeremy K. and Stacie Ann Doo, $1,375,000.

15 Crowne Pond Lane: Liane J. Roseman Trustee to Suhad F. and Hanna G. Massad, $680,000

94 Valeview Road: Anthony and Rita Nappi to 94 Valeview Road LLC, $0.

1093 Ridgefield Road: Katherine M. Bozzi Est to Jason Pastuzyn and Amanda DiGicomo, $19,530.

84 Warncke Road: Broomfield Martime LLC to Marc Cataldo, $937,000.

118 Valeview Road: Gregory W. and Carolyn C. Wheeler TR to Joseph L. and Daneille M. Seaman, $300,000.

41 Briardale Place: Ross and Kristin Killian to Steven and Lora Cuff, $1,055,000.

92 Spectacle Lane: Peter D. and Pamela Kirchof to Kieran and Shannon Xanthos, $1,675,000.

5 Keelers Ridge Road: James D. and Jane M. Nyce to Andrew Sturm and Kelsey Osinski, $795,000.

75 Ruscoe Road: U.S. Bank Trust NA TR to Mark A. and Jennifer A. Ward, $1,087,500.

76 Pelham Lane: Gail L. Laguardia to Jacob W. and Bridget V. Costigan, $430,000.

60 Nod Hill Road: Shelly Hirn to David E. McGraw, $737,500.