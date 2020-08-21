11 homes sell in Wilton, 3 over $1M

148 Mather Street: Christina and Santo Favilla to Yadhira and Richard Astacio, $975,000.

990 Ridgefield Road: Joseph and Virginia Anello to Theodore and Maria Buchanan, $664,000.

92 Valeview Road: Thomas L. and Doreen H. Miner to Dennis and Heather Dustin, $665,000.

10 Wilton Acres: Noreen A. Kelly to Margot and Christopher Denham, $890,000.

72 Stonebridge Road: William Gibbs and Maria R. Haljun to Drew A. Silverstein and Kellie K. Considine, $799,500.

12 Greenbriar Lane: William and Jessica Santaniello to Teresa A. Pesce, $1,184,000.

267 Westport Road: Philip Fishman to Regina Grattan, $752,500.

9 Banks Drive: Paul S. and Mary M. Giordano to Brian M. Alberino and Sarah E. Gerard, $1,500,000.

13 Valeview Road: Leo W., Jr. and Constance Mazur, Co-Trustees, to James R. and Stacy L. Book, $440,000. (Trustee Deed, Land Sale)

166 Spoonwood Road: Eric and Patricia Bam to Phillip and Rachel Vicario, $819,000.

19 Collinswood Road: Peter Baldeston to Jeffrey and Brooke Boutilier, $1,250,000.