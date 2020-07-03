11-foot alligator caught, killed in New Orleans neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large alligator was euthanized after being spotted in a New Orleans residential area.

News outlets reported that area residents noticed the 'gator — roughly 11 feet (3.35 meters) long and weighing about 300 pounds (136.08 kilograms) — near New Orleans City Park on Friday morning.

They called police, and a licensed nuisance alligator hunter was summoned.

Louisiana wildlife officials said the animal was euthanized because it was too large to transport. One official told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the state wildlife agency “does not condone” relocating such a large alligator, especially if it’s found in an urban area and might have become habituated to humans.

“We will not allow nuisance hunters to relocate a 10-footer because you’re really just relocating a threat and a danger from one area to another area,” Jeb Linscombe, the alligator program manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, told the newspaper.