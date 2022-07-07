10th body recovered from Italy's melting Marmolada glacier
ROME (AP) — Rescue crews in northern Italy recovered a tenth body Thursday and said they were looking for just one more hiker following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier.
Alpine rescue crews using dogs and drones were able to recover the remains in the debris of Sunday's avalanche on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano, said the head of the Trento province, Maurizio Fugatti.