100-mile ride shows off Norwalk River Valley Trail in Wilton

Mitch Ancona rides his bike 100 miles along a 2-mile loop of the Norwalk River Valley Trail as part of the The DIY DK 100 Mitch Ancona Ride to raise money for the trail, Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Wilton, Conn.

WILTON — On any given day, scores of walkers, runners and cyclists can be found along the paths of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, but it’s a fair bet none put in the miles Mitch Ancona did on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Ancona rode 100 miles in a two-mile loop to raise money to build more miles of trails. As of Friday night, he had raised $8,900, exceeding his $8,000 goal.

The DIY DK 100 Mitch Ancona Ride found the owner of Ancona’s Wines & Liquors in Ridgefield and Wilton riding his single-speed bike along the wide, stone-dust trail. A longtime supporter of the NRVT, he rode “so others can have a safe place to ride a bike or walk.”

During the coronavirus crisis, use of the NRVT has spiked by more than 260%. There are eight miles of completed trail and 22 more miles to build to link Norwalk, Wilton, Redding, Ridgefield and Danbury from Calf Pasture Beach to Rogers Park.

All proceeds from this event help build more community-friendly, multipurpose trails. Donations may be made to nrvt-trail.com.