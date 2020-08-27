10 Greek chapter houses at KU ordered to quarantine

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Local health officials have ordered residents of 10 University of Kansas fraternity and sorority chapter houses to quarantine for two weeks following a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department announced the 14-day quarantine order in a news release Wednesday night. Contact tracing showed residents in the Greek houses were most likely to have come in close contact with some of the more than 200 students who have tested positive for the virus, the department said.

The university opened its fall semester on Monday with in-person classes and offered free testing for students, faculty and staff. By Tuesday, 222 people had tested positive out of 19,452 test results received, for a positivity rate of more than 1.1%, according to the health department. But the rate among fraternities and sororities was nearly 5.5%, with 133 Greek members testing positive.

KU Chancellor Doug Girod said in a written statement that health officials met with Greek organizations to discuss the development, KCUR reported.

“We anticipate additional county-issued quarantine orders will continue to impact the KU community in the days ahead," Girod said.

The next update on KU virus numbers is expected Friday, he said.

The chapter houses currently under the quarantine order are Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Kappa Psi, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Nu, Kappa Alpha Theta and Beta Theta Pi.