1-year-old girl shot, wounded outside North Carolina home

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 1-year-old girl was wounded Sunday when a stray bullet struck her outside a North Carolina public housing complex, police said.

The baby was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening, Durham police said in a statement obtained by news outlets.

Police said the child was outside with a parent Sunday afternoon when she was struck by gunfire meant for someone else.

The shooter drove away and officers did not immediately make any arrests, officials said.