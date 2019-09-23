1 worker dies, 1 injured at Newton wind tower plant

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials at a manufacturing plant in Newton say one employee died and another was seriously hurt over the weekend.

Arcosa Wind Towers spokesman Jeff Eller told KCCI-TV the incident Saturday killed one employee and seriously injured another worker, who remained at a hospital Monday.

Names of the workers haven't been released.

The Newton Daily News says the plant employs more than 180 people at a 335,000-square-foot facility that produces sections of wind towers.