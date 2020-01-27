https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/1-person-dies-in-Jefferson-City-house-fire-15006879.php
1 person dies in Jefferson City house fire, officials say
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a residential fire in Jefferson City.
Fire officials said in a news release that the blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Crews quickly found one person inside the home, but the victim died at a hospital. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
The release says the blaze started in or around the fireplace and was ruled accidental. It was brought under control within 20 minutes.
