1 person dead after Tiverton house fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in Tiverton, authorities say.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Responding firefighting crews arrived on the scene to find flames and thick, black smoke coming from the roof.

Tiverton acting Fire Chief Bruce Reimels said the victim was the only person in the home at the time.

Firefighters found and carried the victim from the house. The person was then taken to St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River where they were pronounced dead.

No name was made public.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.