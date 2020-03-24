1 person, 1 dog found dead in Las Vegas-area building fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person and a dog have died after a northeast Las Vegas building caught on fire, authorities said.

The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a high-level structure fire around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

More than 15 firefighters from multiple crews arrived to find smoke coming from the detached building near the intersection of East Monroe Avenue and North Betty Lane, authorities said.

A person and a dog were found dead inside after the fire was extinguished about half an hour later, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said. The county coroner's office is expected to identified the person who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimated cost of damages has not yet been released.