1 dies in apartment fire in the Kansas City area
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in an apartment fire in the Kansas City area.
The city of Independence said in a tweet Monday that the victim died at a hospital after being pulled from the blaze. A first responder also was treated for a minor injury.
No other information about the victim was immediately released.
The blaze was contained to a single unit at the Hocker Heights complex.
