1 dead in Mount Vernon mobile home fire
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in south Mount Vernon.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports the Mount Vernon Fire Department was called to a fully involved house fire at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday at Mountain View Mobile Park, Chief Bryan Brice said.
Brice says the fire was under control at about 7:25 a.m., at which point crews discovered the deceased person.
Assistant fire chief Bryan Harris said a total of 10 people were inside the home when the fire broke out. He says two were treated for injuries with one taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
Authorities are investigating.
