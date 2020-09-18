1 dead in Long Island house fire

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (AP) — One person was found dead Friday morning after a fire at a Long Island home, authorities said.

Nassau County police said the person's body was discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze around 3 a.m. in Bethpage.

The person was pronounced deceased at the scene and the body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, police said.

The person was the sole occupant of the home, police said. The person's name has not been made public.

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious, police said.