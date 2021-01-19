1 dead, 24 migrants rescued on Greek island of Lesbos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek coast guard says it has rescued 24 people and recovered the body of one man from the southern part of the Aegean island of Lesbos, while a search and rescue operation has been launched for potentially missing people.

The 25, believed to be migrants who had arrived from nearby Turkey, were located on an inaccessible part of the island’s coast on Tuesday and were transported from the area by a coast guard vessel, the coast guard said. A helicopter and several coast guard vessels were searching the area following reports from the migrants that there could be a further three people missing.