1 dead, 1 under arrest after crash, stabbing in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — One man is dead and another man is facing a murder charge after a traffic crash and stabbing early Tuesday morning in Haverhill, authorities say.

Police responding to numerous calls about a crash at about 3:45 a.m. found a 21-year-old man suffering from a stab wound, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney's office.

He was taken to Merrimack Valley Haverhill Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not made public.

Police arrested Evanda Jackson, 46, of Haverhill and charged him with murder.

Jackson faces arraignment Tuesday, the statement said. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

No additional information about what led to the crash and stabbing was released. The investigation is ongoing.