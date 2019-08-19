1 dead, 1 missing in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kern County authorities say the Kern River remains very dangerous even though water levels have declined somewhat.

The Sheriff's Office says a search is continuing Monday for a 32-year-old man who reportedly fell into the river near the mouth of the Kern River Canyon late Saturday afternoon and was swept downstream.

Earlier Saturday, the body of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man was recovered by searchers after it was spotted floating in the river near Keyesville. His name has not been released.