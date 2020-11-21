1 dead, 1 in custody after homicide at Springfield motel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in a deadly shooting at a Springfield motel.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police said in a news release that officers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Friday to the Economy Inn, where they found 37-year-old Billy Glass III shot to death outside of one of the rooms.

Police later arrested arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree murder and said the case would be presented to prosecutors for formal charges.

Police have not released information to the public on a possible motive or what led up to the shooting.