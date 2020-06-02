1,000 from Tennessee National Guard head to DC amid protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is sending about 1,000 members of its National Guard to the nation’s capital to help quell continued civil unrest over George Floyd’s death, a state official said Tuesday.

At a news conference, Tennessee Adjutant General Jeff Holmes said he received the request this week from the chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Joseph Lengyel.

Holmes says he expects the members from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Knoxville to be on the ground in Washington by Saturday.

Tennessee is one of several states to send National Guard troops to Washington, a move requested by President Donald Trump. At least three states — New York, Virginia and Delaware — have so far rejected the request.

On Sunday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee mobilized the National Guard across the state following violent protests in Nashville the previous day.