Latest News
Children’s programs at Milford Library
Camping season at state parks, forests to begin July 8
Library Zoom chats continue — moved to Wednesdays
CT Audubon offering virtual summer camp
Milford Marine Institute enrolling for science camps
Drive-up immunization clinic to be held in Milford
Walsh’s Wonderings — The uncomfortable conversation
Milford cops: Bridgeport man chased person with box cutter,...
News
Out of work? Wilton Library wants to help
Wilton senior earns $1,000 scholarship from Drum Hill DAR
Mutt Strut & Friends announces winners
Wilton school board is ready for ‘celebratory’ graduation
Wilton Library Lines: Jobs, cooking, brain matter
Police: Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot at Norwalk...
Woman in New Canaan bitten by a coyote
Positive pipeline for Wilton real estate market
Wilton to hold Flag Day ceremony this Sunday
Camp Looper is set to open in Wilton
Wilton Bulletin Board: Flags, Food, Homer
Wilton Library’s drive-thru window opens June 22
UCONN announces fall reopen plan
Wilton students win honors for citizenship
Wilton essay winner donates prize to Domestic Violence Crisis...
Wilton’s 2020 graduation is Saturday
Redding physician’s assistant charged in wife’s homicide
Wilton looks at America’s ‘flavorful’ history
Metro-North adding more service in Phase 1 reopening
Police: DUI charged after vodka, hard seltzer, found in car
Town
Government
Wilton budget guidance misfired, finance board admits
How important are historic buildings in Wilton?
Wilton officials encourage residents to wear orange for gun...
Wilton first selectwoman seeks a second term
Wilton P&Z shuts door on Route 7 apartments
People
Wilton student designs electronic food box
Wilton special services assistant hired
Wilton senior Calderone earns "historical" scholarship
Wilton Girl Scouts earn Gold Award
Wilton grad Katie Heffernan heads to South Carolina
Business
Wilton grads turn web hobby into a business
Nine properties change hands in Wilton
Gofer Ice Cream expands to New Canaan
Wilton’s real estate market is slow but steady during pandemic
New Wilton business brings South American arepas directly to...