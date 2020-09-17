Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-03-06-22-27-28-31-47-50-51-54-59-60-62-63-64-65-69-71-77, BE: 47

(one, three, six, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven; BE: forty-seven)