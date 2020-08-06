Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-05-07-16-21-33-34-37-46-51-63-65-66-68-71-72-74-75-76-77, BE: 7

(two, five, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: seven)