Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

02-12-16-17-20-22-26-32-34-35-38-50-52-55-58-64-65-71-74-78

(two, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-eight)