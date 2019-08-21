Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

03-04-13-19-27-28-30-32-36-37-44-50-55-64-66-70-74-75-77-79

(three, four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)