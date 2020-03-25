Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

05-07-08-16-21-23-29-30-37-39-43-45-54-56-59-60-62-64-68-74

(five, seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-four)