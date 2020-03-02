Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-10-13-14-18-20-28-29-33-36-37-39-43-47-51-59-62-67-71-79

(three, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-nine)