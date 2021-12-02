The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Pick 3

9-2-6

(nine, two, six)

Fantasy 5

11-25-27-35-37

(eleven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Triple Twist

03-09-14-17-30-38

(three, nine, fourteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-eight)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

3-7-9

(three, seven, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

6-0-7-8

(six, zero, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

0-2-0-4

(zero, two, zero, four)

Natural State Jackpot

08-12-20-28-34

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

Daily 4

1-1-8-5

(one, one, eight, five)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.10

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.10)

Fantasy 5

08-15-20-22-32

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two)

COLORADO

Cash 5

03-10-14-25-31

(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-7

(two, zero, seven)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

8-0-4, WB: 9

(eight, zero, four; WB: nine)

Play4 Day

4-2-0-1, WB: 5

(four, two, zero, one; WB: five)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

Play 3 Night

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

Play 4 Day

3-0-0-7

(three, zero, zero, seven)

Play 4 Night

5-4-0-7

(five, four, zero, seven)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

9-6

(nine, six)

DC 2 Midday

1-4

(one, four)

DC 3 Evening

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

DC 3 Midday

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

DC 4 Evening

2-1-0-7

(two, one, zero, seven)

DC 4 Midday

6-2-1-4

(six, two, one, four)

DC 5 Evening

7-1-5-1-3

(seven, one, five, one, three)

DC 5 Midday

8-6-3-2-5

(eight, six, three, two, five)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

1-8, Fireball: 2

(one, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick 2 Midday

3-2, Fireball: 7

(three, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-9, Fireball: 2

(zero, two, nine; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-3, Fireball: 7

(three, eight, three; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-3-1, Fireball: 2

(nine, five, three, one; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-7-2, Fireball: 7

(three, eight, seven, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

9-1-0-7-4, Fireball: 2

(nine, one, zero, seven, four; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-8-8-9-1, Fireball: 7

(nine, eight, eight, nine, one; Fireball: seven)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

Cash 3 Midday

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

Cash 4 Evening

9-2-9-8

(nine, two, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

8-9-3-7

(eight, nine, three, seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-0-3-9-8

(three, zero, three, nine, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-5-4-5-1

(four, five, four, five, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

Pick 3 Night

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

Pick 4 Day

1-6-5-5

(one, six, five, five)

Pick 4 Night

2-7-7-5

(two, seven, seven, five)

Weekly Grand

10-13-16-20-31

(ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-19-27-36-43

(five, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-11-12-16-17-20-21-26-29-35-36-37-38-40-41-46-48-49-73-74, BE: 46

(two, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four; BE: forty-six)

Daily Three-Midday

6-9-2, SB: 4

(six, nine, two; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

3-8-5-1, SB: 4

(three, eight, five, one; SB: four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-5-1

(three, eight, five, one)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

Daily Pick 3

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-3

(one, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-7-8

(two, seven, seven, eight)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KH-KS-5C-2D-8H

(KH, KS, 5C, 2D, 8H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

4C-7C-8D-9H-9S

(4C, 7C, 8D, 9H, 9S)

Bonus Match 5

09-20-24-36-39, Bonus: 5

(nine, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Bonus: five)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-8

(four, six, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-4-1

(two, two, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-3-1

(six, six, three, one)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

08-13-20-26-32

(eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Numbers Evening

8-2-4-3

(eight, two, four, three)

Numbers Midday

9-5-7-1

(nine, five, seven, one)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KD-4C-6C-7H-8S

(KD, 4C, 6C, 7H, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

Midday Daily 4

4-9-4-6

(four, nine, four, six)

Daily 3

9-0-0

(nine, zero, zero)

Daily 4

6-3-7-0

(six, three, seven, zero)

Fantasy 5

11-15-17-29-33

(eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $136,000

Keno

11-14-15-18-19-25-31-38-40-41-42-45-51-56-59-64-68-73-74-75-76-78

(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

Northstar Cash

01-11-15-21-25

(one, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Pick 4 Evening

1-2-3-6

(one, two, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-9-5

(four, zero, nine, five)

Show Me Cash

01-09-16-23-37

(one, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $218,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

03-04-06-16, Bonus: 5

(three, four, six, sixteen; Bonus: five)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 3, Day: 23, Year: 92

(Month: three; Day: twenty-three; Year: ninety-two)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

1-4-0, Fireball: 5

(one, four, zero; Fireball: five)

Midday Pick 4

6-3-9-1, Fireball: 5

(six, three, nine, one; Fireball: five)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

Pick 4 Day

8-6-2-5

(eight, six, two, five)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

02-04-08-21-27

(two, four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Numbers Midday

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

Win 4 Midday

3-7-7-5

(three, seven, seven, five)

Pick 10

01-06-08-15-16-21-24-25-27-34-36-39-44-45-46-47-48-64-65-76

(one, six, eight, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-six)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

8-2-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, two, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Pick 4 Day

4-7-5-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(four, seven, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Pick 4 Evening

2-1-8-4

(two, one, eight, four)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-4-8

(six, four, four, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

0-7-6-5-4

(zero, seven, six, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-8-6-7

(zero, zero, eight, six, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

01-04-12-31-35

(one, four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-07-11-13-17-22-27-30

(four, seven, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-0-0-7

(two, zero, zero, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

9-6-6-5

(nine, six, six, five)

Pick 4 7PM

0-6-9-6

(zero, six, nine, six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-05-07-09-25

(two, five, seven, nine, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-14-27-33-36-47

(eight, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $900,000

Pick 2 Day

4-6, Wild: 8

(four, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

9-9, Wild: 8

(nine, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

3-1-1, Wild: 8

(three, one, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-2, Wild: 8

(three, seven, two; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

3-4-1-0, Wild: 8

(three, four, one, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-5-0, Wild: 8

(five, three, five, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

2-4-2-1-5, Wild: 8

(two, four, two, one, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

8-3-9-0-9, Wild: 8

(eight, three, nine, zero, nine; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

03-10-22-23-24

(three, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-9-4-3

(six, nine, four, three)

Numbers Midday

9-7-3-3

(nine, seven, three, three)

Wild Money

10-17-22-28-30, Extra: 20

(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty; Extra: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

03-05-10-13-21, Power-Up: 3

(three, five, ten, thirteen, twenty-one; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-5-4, FB: 4

(two, five, four; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-6, FB:

(three, eight, six; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

8-1-8-1, FB: 4

(eight, one, eight, one; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-2-7, FB:

(one, five, two, seven; FB: zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-2-9, Wild: 5

(eight, two, nine; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Midday

3-6-4, Wild: 2

(three, six, four; Wild: two)

Cash 3 Morning

2-7-5, Wild: 4

(two, seven, five; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Evening

6-8-5-0, Wild: 7

(six, eight, five, zero; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-0-7-0, Wild: 3

(six, zero, seven, zero; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Morning

9-4-4-4, Wild:

(nine, four, four, four; Wild: zero)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-06-07-08-10-12-14-17-18-21-23-24

(one, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-06-08-12-13-15-16-20-21-22-24

(two, three, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-05-06-07-08-10-12-14-16-18-21-23

(one, five, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

8-8-6-2, FIREBALL:

(eight, eight, six, two; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Evening

9-3-3-4, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, three, three, four; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

7-3-8-4, FIREBALL:

(seven, three, eight, four; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

4-6-2, FIREBALL: 6

(four, six, two; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-0, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, three, zero; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

1-5-0, FIREBALL:

(one, five, zero; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-0-2, FB: 9

(six, zero, two; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Day

8-8-3-7, FB: 9

(eight, eight, three, seven; FB: nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-07-08-11-22-24

(two, seven, eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 3

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Daily 4

8-2-9-5

(eight, two, nine, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-05-08-11-12-13-15-16-17

(two, three, four, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-5-1

(two, two, five, one)