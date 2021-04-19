The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Cash 3 Midday

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

Cash 4 Evening

3-5-7-1

(three, five, seven, one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-3-4-6

(two, three, four, six)

Natural State Jackpot

06-09-10-19-38

(six, nine, ten, nineteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

Daily 3 Midday

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Daily 4

5-5-9-5

(five, five, nine, five)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.30

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.30)

Fantasy 5

10-12-16-21-25

(ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Evening

5-6-7

(five, six, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

9-8-4, WB: 4

(nine, eight, four; WB: four)

Play4 Day

7-7-3-5, WB: 8

(seven, seven, three, five; WB: eight)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-05-15-18-22-23

(two, five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

Play 3 Day

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

Play 3 Night

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

Play 4 Day

4-6-2-1

(four, six, two, one)

Play 4 Night

8-5-5-6

(eight, five, five, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-6

(zero, six)

DC 2 Midday

4-8

(four, eight)

DC 3 Evening

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

DC 3 Midday

2-0-1

(two, zero, one)

DC 4 Evening

6-4-4-0

(six, four, four, zero)

DC 4 Midday

5-5-6-2

(five, five, six, two)

DC 5 Evening

6-3-7-2-4

(six, three, seven, two, four)

DC 5 Midday

0-8-0-1-6

(zero, eight, zero, one, six)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

1-5, Fireball: 7

(one, five; Fireball: seven)

Pick 2 Midday

1-7, Fireball: 7

(one, seven; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

0-5-0, Fireball: 7

(zero, five, zero; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-5, Fireball: 7

(three, five, five; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-3-3-2, Fireball: 7

(nine, three, three, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-0-1, Fireball: 7

(nine, six, zero, one; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

1-2-6-7-3, Fireball: 7

(one, two, six, seven, three; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-6-3-8, Fireball: 7

(six, nine, six, three, eight; Fireball: seven)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

Cash 3 Midday

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

Cash 4 Evening

8-3-0-7

(eight, three, zero, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

3-9-1-5

(three, nine, one, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-8-2-1-3

(zero, eight, two, one, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-9-8-9-5

(three, nine, eight, nine, five)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

8-1-4

(eight, one, four)

Pick 4 Day

4-3-1-3

(four, three, one, three)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-09-12-37-38

(eight, nine, twelve, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

08-10-13-16-20-21-24-26-27-32-37-38-39-45-49-50-62-67-70-74, BE: 74

(eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-four; BE: seventy-four)

Daily Three-Midday

1-8-6, SB: 5

(one, eight, six; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

2-5-5-9, SB: 5

(two, five, five, nine; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-5-9

(two, five, five, nine)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

Daily Pick 3

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

Super Kansas Cash

03-12-21-24-28, Cash Ball: 6

(three, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: six)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-1-1-9

(nine, one, one, nine)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

AC-KH-10C-10H-2S

(AC, KH, 10C, 10H, 2S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AS-2D-5D-6D-2H

(AS, 2D, 5D, 6D, 2H)

Bonus Match 5

06-09-22-27-31, Bonus: 38

(six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: thirty-eight)

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-1-9

(eight, nine, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-5-1

(seven, five, five, one)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

08-09-19-20-28

(eight, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Numbers Evening

7-1-2-6

(seven, one, two, six)

Numbers Midday

8-4-7-1

(eight, four, seven, one)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AD-JS-10C-4S-7S

(AD, JS, 10C, 4S, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

Midday Daily 4

5-9-2-2

(five, nine, two, two)

Daily 3

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

Daily 4

9-1-8-7

(nine, one, eight, seven)

Fantasy 5

03-07-20-24-26

(three, seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

03-09-10-11-16-18-26-37-43-47-49-54-56-61-63-65-67-68-72-73-74-78

(three, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

Gopher 5

15-19-24-43-46

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Northstar Cash

01-07-18-23-28

(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-6

(four, five, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-6-3

(four, three, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-6-0

(seven, nine, six, zero)

Show Me Cash

03-08-21-22-32

(three, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

05-08-19-28, Bonus: 10

(five, eight, nineteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: ten)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

8-7-8, Fireball:

(eight, seven, eight; Fireball: zero)

Midday Pick 4

9-6-6-9, Fireball:

(nine, six, six, nine; Fireball: zero)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

Pick 4 Day

1-8-4-2

(one, eight, four, two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-5-6

(five, five, six)

Win 4 Midday

0-2-8-2

(zero, two, eight, two)

Pick 10

03-06-08-09-14-18-21-23-24-37-39-43-50-55-61-66-73-74-77-78

(three, six, eight, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

7-6-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, six, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-6-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, one, six, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

04-19-27-39-47-49, Kicker: 8-9-0-8-8-8

(four, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: eight, nine, zero, eight, eight, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $7.2 million

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-6

(two, zero, six)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-4-0

(three, two, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-8-4

(nine, five, eight, four)

Pick 5 Evening

2-4-0-8-7

(two, four, zero, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-2-0-2

(two, one, two, zero, two)

Rolling Cash 5

10-12-21-24-37

(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

05-15-21-28-31

(five, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Pick 3

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-06-11-16-18-23-27-32

(two, six, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

Pick 4 1PM

5-6-5-2

(five, six, five, two)

Pick 4 4PM

2-0-2-0

(two, zero, two, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

4-7-4-8

(four, seven, four, eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-02-08-14-16

(one, two, eight, fourteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-23-33-42-47-48

(eight, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Pick 2 Day

0-3, Wild: 7

(zero, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

6-5, Wild: 9

(six, five; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

3-1-4, Wild: 7

(three, one, four; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-8, Wild: 9

(three, eight, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-2-2-1, Wild: 7

(zero, two, two, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-7-4, Wild: 9

(two, two, seven, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

6-6-6-5-6, Wild: 7

(six, six, six, five, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

3-5-4-3-3, Wild: 9

(three, five, four, three, three; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

02-07-10-16-22

(two, seven, ten, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-3-1-8

(zero, three, one, eight)

Numbers Midday

7-7-2-0

(seven, seven, two, zero)

Wild Money

09-13-21-36-37, Extra: 12

(nine, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

08-16-19-26-38, Power-Up: 2

(eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

7-5-0-1

(seven, five, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-4-2

(four, six, four, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-5-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, five, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

8-8-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, eight, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

4-9-4-8, Lucky Sum: 25

(four, nine, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-4-9-2, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, four, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Morning

3-6-9-1, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, six, nine, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-05-06-07-09-14-15-16-18-20-21-24

(three, five, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-05-06-07-08-11-12-13-15-20

(one, two, three, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-06-10-12-14-15-16-17-19-23

(one, two, four, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

9-1-8-7, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, one, eight, seven; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

0-4-9-6, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, four, nine, six; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

2-7-0-6, FIREBALL: 2

(two, seven, zero, six; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

6-0-5, FIREBALL: 4

(six, zero, five; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-1, FIREBALL: 5

(five, two, one; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Morning

0-5-6, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, five, six; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-0-0

(zero, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-4-1-7

(three, four, one, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-04-14-23-25

(one, three, four, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Daily 4

3-1-2-3

(three, one, two, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-20

(two, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-8

(zero, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-6-4

(four, zero, six, four)