The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Pick 3

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

Fantasy 5

02-12-14-22-40

(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Triple Twist

03-06-07-08-14-35

(three, six, seven, eight, fourteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $742,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

Cash 4 Evening

5-6-8-2

(five, six, eight, two)

Cash 4 Midday

2-3-5-9

(two, three, five, nine)

Natural State Jackpot

05-16-31-35-39

(five, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

Daily 3 Midday

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

Daily 4

7-5-9-8

(seven, five, nine, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:48.28

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.28)

Fantasy 5

06-08-10-32-38

(six, eight, ten, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

COLORADO

Cash 5

10-17-22-23-27

(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-2

(eight, zero, two)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

Play4 Day

4-3-0-9

(four, three, zero, nine)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

Play 3 Night

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

Play 4 Day

7-5-1-8

(seven, five, one, eight)

Play 4 Night

5-3-2-6

(five, three, two, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-6

(two, six)

DC 2 Midday

4-7

(four, seven)

DC 3 Evening

4-6-0

(four, six, zero)

DC 3 Midday

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

DC 4 Evening

0-5-7-9

(zero, five, seven, nine)

DC 4 Midday

0-2-0-5

(zero, two, zero, five)

DC 5 Evening

3-5-9-4-2

(three, five, nine, four, two)

DC 5 Midday

9-7-2-1-6

(nine, seven, two, one, six)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

3-0, Fireball: 2

(three, zero; Fireball: two)

Pick 2 Midday

1-5, Fireball: 6

(one, five; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-9, Fireball: 2

(one, two, nine; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-4, Fireball: 6

(nine, two, four; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-8-5-9, Fireball: 2

(nine, eight, five, nine; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-9-1, Fireball: 6

(four, eight, nine, one; Fireball: six)

Pick 5 Evening

9-8-3-0-1, Fireball: 2

(nine, eight, three, zero, one; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-9-6-8, Fireball: 6

(six, seven, nine, six, eight; Fireball: six)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Cash 3 Midday

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

Cash 4 Evening

6-9-6-8

(six, nine, six, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

5-5-0-1

(five, five, zero, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-6-0-0-0

(six, six, zero, zero, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-1-5-1-7

(two, one, five, one, seven)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-9-0-3

(two, nine, zero, three)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

11-14-28-31-33

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

05-10-12-15-21-23-24-27-29-33-38-39-45-55-58-63-70-71-73-77, BE: 63

(five, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-three)

Daily Three-Midday

0-5-7, SB: 2

(zero, five, seven; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

4-2-3-4, SB: 2

(four, two, three, four; SB: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-7

(zero, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-3-4

(four, two, three, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

Daily Pick 3

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-9-3

(seven, three, nine, three)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

JC-KC-JD-7H-3S

(JC, KC, JD, 7H, 3S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AH-7C-4H-7S-8S

(AH, 7C, 4H, 7S, 8S)

Bonus Match 5

17-28-29-34-36, Bonus: 8

(seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six; Bonus: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-1-1

(five, zero, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-3-7

(zero, eight, three, seven)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

04-20-23-28-32

(four, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Numbers Evening

2-7-7-5

(two, seven, seven, five)

Numbers Midday

2-9-9-0

(two, nine, nine, zero)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QH-JS-2C-10C-6D

(QH, JS, 2C, 10C, 6D)

Midday Daily 3

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

Midday Daily 4

6-4-7-1

(six, four, seven, one)

Daily 3

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

Daily 4

7-4-2-2

(seven, four, two, two)

Fantasy 5

04-26-29-32-33

(four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $207,000

Keno

01-07-12-19-26-30-34-35-36-37-40-44-46-50-52-53-54-63-64-65-66-72

(one, seven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-two)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

Northstar Cash

03-07-11-15-29

(three, seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-0

(two, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-1

(five, three, one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-5-1-1

(four, five, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-2-1

(four, two, two, one)

Show Me Cash

05-14-30-31-35

(five, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

03-06-07-18, Bonus: 10

(three, six, seven, eighteen; Bonus: ten)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

7-0-0, Fireball: 8

(seven, zero, zero; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

4-4-7-9, Fireball: 8

(four, four, seven, nine; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-0-6-3

(five, zero, six, three)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

Win 4 Midday

6-0-0-7

(six, zero, zero, seven)

Pick 10

01-02-06-08-10-16-20-40-46-47-49-51-52-55-58-62-66-69-79-80

(one, two, six, eight, ten, sixteen, twenty, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-nine, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-6-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, six, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Pick 4 Day

6-1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

1-7-7-3

(one, seven, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-3-8

(nine, eight, three, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-7-6-5

(one, nine, seven, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

7-9-3-9-9

(seven, nine, three, nine, nine)

Rolling Cash 5

10-12-19-26-35

(ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-08-10-13-18-21-26-32

(two, eight, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-2-0-9

(two, two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 4PM

3-8-6-6

(three, eight, six, six)

Pick 4 7PM

7-6-1-4

(seven, six, one, four)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-30-32-39-43

(three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-14-21-41-45-47

(eight, fourteen, twenty-one, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.74 million

Pick 2 Day

5-4, Wild: 1

(five, four; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

6-8, Wild: 8

(six, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-3-9, Wild: 1

(one, three, nine; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-6, Wild: 8

(three, eight, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-5-7-0, Wild: 1

(nine, five, seven, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

7-8-8-8, Wild: 8

(seven, eight, eight, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

5-0-3-6-5, Wild: 1

(five, zero, three, six, five; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

8-1-9-4-9, Wild: 8

(eight, one, nine, four, nine; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

04-08-18-19-30

(four, eight, eighteen, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-3-3-5

(nine, three, three, five)

Numbers Midday

2-2-3-2

(two, two, three, two)

Wild Money

07-08-26-27-34, Extra: 25

(seven, eight, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

17-30-33-34-35, Power-Up: 2

(seventeen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

8-4-0-0

(eight, four, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-9-2

(zero, seven, nine, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-1-1, Lucky Sum: 2

(zero, one, one; Lucky Sum: two)

Cash 3 Midday

9-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

3-5-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, five, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

9-7-9-5, Lucky Sum: 30

(nine, seven, nine, five; Lucky Sum: thirty)

Cash 4 Morning

8-2-3-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, two, three, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-05-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-17-18-22

(four, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-05-06-07-12-13-15-16-18-22-23

(one, three, five, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-05-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-24

(one, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

3-2-4-7, FIREBALL: 7

(three, two, four, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

0-6-0-2, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, six, zero, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

5-6-0-2, FIREBALL: 1

(five, six, zero, two; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Day

0-4-3, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, four, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-3, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, nine, three; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

5-9-4, FIREBALL: 7

(five, nine, four; FIREBALL: seven)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-8-3

(nine, six, eight, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-04-11-12-16-22

(two, four, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

6-7-9

(six, seven, nine)

Daily 4

5-3-9-7

(five, three, nine, seven)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-05-06-09-12-14-15-17-20-22

(two, three, five, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-1-1

(two, zero, one, one)