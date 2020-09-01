Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
2-6-0
(two, six, zero)
2-1-0-1
(two, one, zero, one)
7-3-0-1
(seven, three, zero, one)
02-26-27-36-38
(two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
4-4-8-7
(four, four, eight, seven)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.58
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.58)
08-21-25-27-32
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
0-7-9-4
(zero, seven, nine, four)
04-06-14-21-30-31
(four, six, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
1-1-0-5
(one, one, zero, five)
3-0-5-0
(three, zero, five, zero)
5-6
(five, six)
3-7
(three, seven)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
4-7-1-3
(four, seven, one, three)
9-2-7-8
(nine, two, seven, eight)
3-6-1-7-1
(three, six, one, seven, one)
5-6-9-9-0
(five, six, nine, nine, zero)
4-2
(four, two)
4-9
(four, nine)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
6-8-6-4
(six, eight, six, four)
8-7-6-8
(eight, seven, six, eight)
9-8-6-7-4
(nine, eight, six, seven, four)
8-4-5-6-8
(eight, four, five, six, eight)
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
4-5-4
(four, five, four)
2-2-4-5
(two, two, four, five)
6-4-9-5
(six, four, nine, five)
7-1-2-2-1
(seven, one, two, two, one)
9-4-4-3-9
(nine, four, four, three, nine)
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
04-19-25-29-43
(four, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
11-16-21-22-24-26-29-30-37-38-39-42-45-47-48-59-60-62-67-70, BE: 29
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy; BE: twenty-nine)
0-4-3, SB:
(zero, four, three; SB: zero)
0-3-7-5, SB:
(zero, three, seven, five; SB: zero)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
0-3-7-5
(zero, three, seven, five)
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
0-6-4-7
(zero, six, four, seven)
KD-AD-JH-3C-7D
(KD, AD, JH, 3C, 7D)
5C-7C-8C-9D-8H
(5C, 7C, 8C, 9D, 8H)
06-08-18-25-38, Bonus: 12
(six, eight, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Bonus: twelve)
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
5-0-4-7
(five, zero, four, seven)
4-1-4-9
(four, one, four, nine)
04-07-10-20-33
(four, seven, ten, twenty, thirty-three)
3-1-7-1
(three, one, seven, one)
2-7-5-3
(two, seven, five, three)
KH-JS-4C-9C-2H
(KH, JS, 4C, 9C, 2H)
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
3-9-2-1
(three, nine, two, one)
5-7-7
(five, seven, seven)
8-9-6-8
(eight, nine, six, eight)
03-04-11-29-30
(three, four, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
03-06-08-11-16-21-25-27-32-42-45-46-47-48-51-57-58-62-69-70-74-78
(three, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
01-07-17-26-38
(one, seven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million
16-19-23-25-31
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
5-7-9
(five, seven, nine)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
6-4-0-9
(six, four, zero, nine)
7-5-4-2
(seven, five, four, two)
08-13-15-25-26
(eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
01-15-19-28, Bonus: 16
(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)
7-6-3, Fireball:
(seven, six, three; Fireball: zero)
7-3-5-9, Fireball:
(seven, three, five, nine; Fireball: zero)
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)
6-7-7-6
(six, seven, seven, six)
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)
7-1-7-5
(seven, one, seven, five)
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
2-6-9-4
(two, six, nine, four)
01-12-18-24-29-33-36-39-46-47-48-50-51-56-60-65-69-72-73-79
(one, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-nine)
0-2-1, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, two, one; Lucky Sum: three)
7-6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(seven, six, one, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
04-13-20-27-38-40, Kicker: 2-0-9-5-1-0
(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty; Kicker: two, zero, nine, five, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
2-0-8
(two, zero, eight)
2-2-0-4
(two, two, zero, four)
5-5-1-3
(five, five, one, three)
0-0-2-6-9
(zero, zero, two, six, nine)
5-0-0-8-0
(five, zero, zero, eight, zero)
02-05-16-17-21
(two, five, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
03-07-10-14-FREE-18-23-28-29
(three, seven, ten, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
3-7-0-4
(three, seven, zero, four)
2-5-3-4
(two, five, three, four)
8-8-9-8
(eight, eight, nine, eight)
11-15-16-26-43
(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
07-22-28-30-34-47
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
3-0, Wild: 8
(three, zero; Wild: eight)
2-9, Wild: 3
(two, nine; Wild: three)
1-0-9, Wild: 8
(one, zero, nine; Wild: eight)
9-2-9, Wild: 3
(nine, two, nine; Wild: three)
6-7-0-3, Wild: 8
(six, seven, zero, three; Wild: eight)
6-3-8-5, Wild: 3
(six, three, eight, five; Wild: three)
0-6-9-7-3, Wild: 8
(zero, six, nine, seven, three; Wild: eight)
6-3-9-5-7, Wild: 3
(six, three, nine, five, seven; Wild: three)
11-16-19-23-28
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
0-7-1-1
(zero, seven, one, one)
9-1-1-9
(nine, one, one, nine)
11-12-16-19-28, Extra: 27
(eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Extra: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
09-10-17-23-27, Power-Up: 3
(nine, ten, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)
8-9-0
(eight, nine, zero)
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
5-0-4-5
(five, zero, four, five)
8-7-0-6
(eight, seven, zero, six)
4-0-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(four, zero, one; Lucky Sum: five)
6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, five, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-1-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(six, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
1-1-6-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, one, six, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
8-7-8-2, Lucky Sum: 25
(eight, seven, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
2-5-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(two, five, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
02-03-04-08-09-14-15-16-17-19-20-21
(two, three, four, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
04-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-17-20-22-23
(four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-08-09-13-14-16-17-18-20-24
(one, two, three, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
0-9-2-1, FIREBALL: 1
(zero, nine, two, one; FIREBALL: one)
2-6-5-1, FIREBALL: 7
(two, six, five, one; FIREBALL: seven)
9-2-7-7, FIREBALL:
(nine, two, seven, seven; FIREBALL: zero)
8-2-9, FIREBALL: 4
(eight, two, nine; FIREBALL: four)
9-4-1, FIREBALL: 9
(nine, four, one; FIREBALL: nine)
9-9-8, FIREBALL: 3
(nine, nine, eight; FIREBALL: three)
02-17-20-26-32
(two, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)
2-0-1
(two, zero, one)
9-7-7-1
(nine, seven, seven, one)
07-11-16-18-21-24
(seven, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
0-3-5-5
(zero, three, five, five)
01-02-04-06-07-09-14-15-17-19-22
(one, two, four, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
8-0-6-6
(eight, zero, six, six)