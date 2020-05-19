Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
6-3-6-5
(six, three, six, five)
6-3-8-1
(six, three, eight, one)
15-19-32-33-34
(fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
3-0-0-1
(three, zero, zero, one)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:41.59
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 41.59)
04-16-21-31-38
(four, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
03-04-09-20-23
(three, four, nine, twenty, twenty-three)
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
01-03-08-09-16-17-20-21
(one, three, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
5-1-8-8
(five, one, eight, eight)
03-18-19-22-28-35
(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)
0-1-0
(zero, one, zero)
6-5-0-9
(six, five, zero, nine)
7-8-0-0
(seven, eight, zero, zero)
7-9
(seven, nine)
4-8
(four, eight)
7-2-5
(seven, two, five)
6-7-6
(six, seven, six)
9-4-8-1
(nine, four, eight, one)
5-6-2-7
(five, six, two, seven)
5-8-6-5-2
(five, eight, six, five, two)
4-8-8-8-2
(four, eight, eight, eight, two)
3-1
(three, one)
3-4
(three, four)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
2-2-2-1
(two, two, two, one)
8-8-9-5
(eight, eight, nine, five)
6-6-2-5-1
(six, six, two, five, one)
6-1-5-2-8
(six, one, five, two, eight)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
9-8-6-2
(nine, eight, six, two)
0-7-1-1
(zero, seven, one, one)
7-4-5-1-3
(seven, four, five, one, three)
4-9-7-4-0
(four, nine, seven, four, zero)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
22-24-30-35-40
(twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
02-03-10-11-22-25-35-37-38-44-45-47-51-54-55-56-72-78-79-80, BE: 78
(two, three, ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: seventy-eight)
3-0-0, SB: 2
(three, zero, zero; SB: two)
5-2-7-9, SB: 2
(five, two, seven, nine; SB: two)
3-0-0
(three, zero, zero)
5-2-7-9
(five, two, seven, nine)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
06-18-25-28-32, Cash Ball: 3
(six, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)
0-0-5
(zero, zero, five)
9-5-6-3
(nine, five, six, three)
QS-5D-10H-3S-5S
(QS, 5D, 10H, 3S, 5S)
AH-KS-2D-10H-3S
(AH, KS, 2D, 10H, 3S)
06-25-30-34-38, Bonus: 23
(six, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-three)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
9-0-9-4
(nine, zero, nine, four)
0-4-2-1
(zero, four, two, one)
2-1-8-0
(two, one, eight, zero)
5-2-1-3
(five, two, one, three)
JC-KH-2C-4D-5H
(JC, KH, 2C, 4D, 5H)
8-8-2
(eight, eight, two)
3-1-5-0
(three, one, five, zero)
1-6-0
(one, six, zero)
1-7-2-1
(one, seven, two, one)
01-02-04-15-34
(one, two, four, fifteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $226,000
01-06-07-15-17-19-22-26-31-33-35-36-40-42-43-52-58-68-71-75-78-80
(one, six, seven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
02-22-25-32-47
(two, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $515,000
07-11-14-20-29
(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
3-0-4-5
(three, zero, four, five)
0-6-9-9
(zero, six, nine, nine)
04-06-15-18-26
(four, six, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
01-23-24-25, Bonus: 15
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: fifteen)
Month: 12, Day: 14, Year: 25
(Month: twelve; Day: fourteen; Year: twenty-five)
11-15-18-22-28
(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
4-0-3, Fireball: 1
(four, zero, three; Fireball: one)
6-5-7-1, Fireball: 1
(six, five, seven, one; Fireball: one)
17-18-22-35-40, Xtra: 2
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $292,000
02-22-23-24-33-49, Xtra: 3
(two, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-nine; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
8-3-7, Fireball: 4
(eight, three, seven; Fireball: four)
2-3-4-1, Fireball: 4
(two, three, four, one; Fireball: four)
8-0-4
(eight, zero, four)
4-6-1-3
(four, six, one, three)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
6-7-0-2
(six, seven, zero, two)
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
6-0-1-8
(six, zero, one, eight)
01-04-06-07-10-11-19-20-22-23-24-31-45-46-49-58-65-69-76-79
(one, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
4-7-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, one, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
11-21-22-30-43-47, Kicker: 3-9-6-8-2-8
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, forty-three, forty-seven; Kicker: three, nine, six, eight, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
9-9-3-8
(nine, nine, three, eight)
5-2-5-1
(five, two, five, one)
7-0-4-4-3
(seven, zero, four, four, three)
4-2-2-1-4
(four, two, two, one, four)
21-33-34-35-39
(twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
09-17-26-32-33
(nine, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
01-06-09-13-FREE-18-23-27-30
(one, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
0-8-8-3
(zero, eight, eight, three)
7-4-2-4
(seven, four, two, four)
1-9-5-6
(one, nine, five, six)
02-09-15-17-38
(two, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
06-10-28-30-37-40
(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
4-7, Wild: 9
(four, seven; Wild: nine)
2-8, Wild: 8
(two, eight; Wild: eight)
9-0-8, Wild: 9
(nine, zero, eight; Wild: nine)
3-3-5, Wild: 8
(three, three, five; Wild: eight)
7-2-3-0, Wild: 9
(seven, two, three, zero; Wild: nine)
1-8-5-3, Wild: 8
(one, eight, five, three; Wild: eight)
8-3-3-7-2, Wild: 9
(eight, three, three, seven, two; Wild: nine)
4-7-7-5-8, Wild: 8
(four, seven, seven, five, eight; Wild: eight)
04-08-09-13-20
(four, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-9-2-4
(three, nine, two, four)
9-6-9-6
(nine, six, nine, six)
03-19-27-34-38, Power-Up: 3
(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
4-9-0-3
(four, nine, zero, three)
7-2-6-4
(seven, two, six, four)
9-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, four, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
9-5-5-9, Lucky Sum: 28
(nine, five, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
6-2-7-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, two, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
0-2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
06-16-20-28-31, Bonus: 4
(six, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Bonus: four)
01-03-04-07-09-11-18-20-21-22-23-24
(one, three, four, seven, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-08-09-11-13-14-15-16-18-19-21-24
(five, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
02-03-04-07-09-10-11-14-16-19-23-24
(two, three, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
2-5-4-0, FIREBALL: 5
(two, five, four, zero; FIREBALL: five)
8-9-6-2, FIREBALL:
(eight, nine, six, two; FIREBALL: zero)
7-9-6-0, FIREBALL: 8
(seven, nine, six, zero; FIREBALL: eight)
9-4-3, FIREBALL: 4
(nine, four, three; FIREBALL: four)
7-8-0, FIREBALL: 1
(seven, eight, zero; FIREBALL: one)
3-5-0, FIREBALL: 4
(three, five, zero; FIREBALL: four)
05-24-26-27-29
(five, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
1-0-9-6
(one, zero, nine, six)
01-06-15-17-18-24
(one, six, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four)
4-1-0
(four, one, zero)
7-1-6-3
(seven, one, six, three)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
5-6-6-7
(five, six, six, seven)