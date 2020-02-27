Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

Fantasy 5

01-02-28-36-40

(one, two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty)

The Pick

05-20-21-30-31-35

(five, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Triple Twist

02-12-17-22-33-35

(two, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.72 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

5-5-3-7

(five, five, three, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

5-6-2-8

(five, six, two, eight)

Natural State Jackpot

06-14-24-33-35

(six, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

Daily 4

0-8-5-4

(zero, eight, five, four)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.05

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.05)

Fantasy 5

09-19-23-25-29

(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

03-04-05-07-13-18-19-22

(three, four, five, seven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

Play4 Day

5-1-7-8

(five, one, seven, eight)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-06-14-16-17-32

(one, six, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $104,000

Play 3 Day

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

Play 3 Night

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Play 4 Day

8-2-6-4

(eight, two, six, four)

Play 4 Night

8-6-2-6

(eight, six, two, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-7

(four, seven)

DC 2 Midday

2-3

(two, three)

DC 3 Evening

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

DC 3 Midday

7-9-3

(seven, nine, three)

DC 4 Evening

9-8-1-5

(nine, eight, one, five)

DC 4 Midday

0-7-5-4

(zero, seven, five, four)

DC 5 Evening

3-0-6-8-7

(three, zero, six, eight, seven)

DC 5 Midday

5-1-8-3-1

(five, one, eight, three, one)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

1-0

(one, zero)

Pick 2 Midday

5-8

(five, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-5

(eight, seven, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

6-7-5-8

(six, seven, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-0-2

(two, seven, zero, two)

Pick 5 Evening

1-3-5-7-0

(one, three, five, seven, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-8-2-8

(five, nine, eight, two, eight)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

2-6-2-5

(two, six, two, five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-8-0-1

(eight, eight, zero, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-4-4-3-3

(one, four, four, three, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-0-7-1-7

(two, zero, seven, one, seven)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

14-22-30-35-38

(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-14-15-28-33-35-37-43-44-45-56-57-58-60-67-68-74-75-78-79, BE: 57

(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

2-9-7, SB: 2

(two, nine, seven; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

4-9-1-3, SB: 2

(four, nine, one, three; SB: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-7

(two, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-1-3

(four, nine, one, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-4

(zero, one, four)

Daily Pick 3

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

Super Kansas Cash

05-12-23-24-25, Cash Ball: 13

(five, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five; Cash Ball: thirteen)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-7-1

(two, six, seven, one)

Quick Bucks

05-19-22-24, Bonus: 3

(five, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Bonus: three)

MAINE

WPT

QH-AS-2C-5H-7S

(QH, AS, 2C, 5H, 7S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QH-AS-7C-8C-5H

(QH, AS, 7C, 8C, 5H)

Bonus Match 5

06-07-19-20-31, Bonus: 39

(six, seven, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one; Bonus: thirty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-4-3

(three, two, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-5-7

(five, six, five, seven)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

2-9-9-0

(two, nine, nine, zero)

Numbers Midday

6-3-5-6

(six, three, five, six)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

06-28-37-42-43-46

(six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Poker Lotto

3C-10D-4S-8S-10S

(3C, 10D, 4S, 8S, 10S)

Midday Daily 3

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

Midday Daily 4

7-1-8-9

(seven, one, eight, nine)

Daily 3

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

Daily 4

5-9-6-6

(five, nine, six, six)

Fantasy 5

05-07-11-25-33

(five, seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

Keno

01-03-10-13-14-24-25-26-28-35-38-39-50-53-56-57-61-62-69-75-76-78

(one, three, ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-7-9

(eight, seven, nine)

Gopher 5

02-22-30-39-45

(two, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000

Northstar Cash

12-19-25-26-28

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

10-14-29-30-36-39

(ten, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

Pick 4 Evening

6-7-4-6

(six, seven, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-3-2

(three, five, three, two)

Show Me Cash

01-06-18-23-24

(one, six, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

09-19-22-28, Bonus: 5

(nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Bonus: five)

Montana Cash

09-15-26-40-44

(nine, fifteen, twenty-six, forty, forty-four)

NEBRASKA

Pick 3

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

KD-QS-8C-4H-3S

(KD, QS, 8C, 4H, 3S)

Pick 3

9-2-4, Fireball:

(nine, two, four; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4

1-1-1-9, Fireball:

(one, one, one, nine; Fireball: zero)

Cash 5

10-12-15-22-32, Xtra: 2

(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $126,000

Midday Pick 3

8-4-4, Fireball: 8

(eight, four, four; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

4-5-7-0, Fireball: 8

(four, five, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-4-0

(zero, four, zero)

Pick 4 Day

8-1-5-5

(eight, one, five, five)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Win 4 Midday

4-2-3-7

(four, two, three, seven)

Numbers Evening

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

Win 4 Evening

0-2-0-2

(zero, two, zero, two)

Pick 10

01-05-06-07-16-27-35-47-48-49-52-55-56-58-61-65-71-72-75-78

(one, five, six, seven, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

1-4-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, four, one; Lucky Sum: six)

Pick 4 Day

2-4-8-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(two, four, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

06-31-32-46-47-48, Kicker: 5-9-8-5-0-9

(six, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: five, nine, eight, five, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10.1 million

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-4-7

(one, three, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-3-0

(three, nine, three, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

4-7-4-8-9

(four, seven, four, eight, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-8-5-6

(six, four, eight, five, six)

Rolling Cash 5

01-08-12-30-39

(one, eight, twelve, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-10-11-25-36

(one, ten, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-six)

Pick 3

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-05-09-14-FREE-20-21-25-32

(four, five, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-4-7-0

(two, four, seven, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

8-9-0-2

(eight, nine, zero, two)

Pick 4 7PM

8-6-0-1

(eight, six, zero, one)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

05-21-29-30-39

(five, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

14-21-30-33-36-46

(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Pick 2 Day

5-7, Wild: 9

(five, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

3-7, Wild: 8

(three, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

0-1-4, Wild: 9

(zero, one, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-5, Wild: 8

(seven, seven, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-4-6-5, Wild: 9

(five, four, six, five; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-2-8, Wild: 8

(two, three, two, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

6-2-2-2-4, Wild: 9

(six, two, two, two, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-9-5-9, Wild: 8

(one, one, nine, five, nine; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

08-11-17-20-28

(eight, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-7-8-4

(seven, seven, eight, four)

Numbers Midday

6-1-0-9

(six, one, zero, nine)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

13-24-28-32-37, Power-Up: 2

(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-7-2

(five, nine, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-8-3

(four, eight, eight, three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-9-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, nine, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

7-3-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, three, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-4-1-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, four, one, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

2-6-4-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, six, four, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Morning

9-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Tennessee Cash

10-12-24-31-33, Bonus: 2

(ten, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

05-06-08-11-13-14-15-16-19-20-23-24

(five, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-05-07-10-14-17-18-19-21-23-24

(one, four, five, seven, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-06-08-10-11-12-14-16-23-24

(one, two, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

1-8-1-0, FIREBALL: 7

(one, eight, one, zero; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

1-4-3-7, FIREBALL: 4

(one, four, three, seven; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

7-8-6-2, FIREBALL:

(seven, eight, six, two; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

6-1-6, FIREBALL: 6

(six, one, six; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-8, FIREBALL: 8

(six, eight, eight; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

9-6-3, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, six, three; FIREBALL: six)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-04-08-10-22

(three, four, eight, ten, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Day

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-7-3

(three, five, seven, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

6-7-9

(six, seven, nine)

Daily 4

2-6-1-2

(two, six, one, two)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

Daily Pick 4

0-9-8-8

(zero, nine, eight, eight)