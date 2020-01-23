Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

Fantasy 5

08-11-20-28-30

(eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty)

The Pick

10-14-18-38-40-44

(ten, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four)

Triple Twist

17-20-28-37-40-42

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Cash 3 Midday

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

5-6-1-3

(five, six, one, three)

Cash 4 Midday

5-9-5-2

(five, nine, five, two)

Natural State Jackpot

01-03-06-14-32

(one, three, six, fourteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Daily 3 Midday

5-9-3

(five, nine, three)

Daily 4

0-0-7-5

(zero, zero, seven, five)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:41.03

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 41.03)

Fantasy 5

08-12-22-32-33

(eight, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)

COLORADO

Cash 5

12-14-21-25-32

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Lotto

14-15-17-26-34-35

(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Lotto Plus

14-26-30-37-38-40

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

06-07-09-10-14-18-19-22

(six, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

Play4 Day

9-4-8-2

(nine, four, eight, two)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

22-24-26-28-31-35

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Play 3 Day

8-9-6

(eight, nine, six)

Play 3 Night

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

Play 4 Day

0-3-4-0

(zero, three, four, zero)

Play 4 Night

0-0-1-3

(zero, zero, one, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-9

(four, nine)

DC 2 Midday

4-3

(four, three)

DC 3 Evening

7-3-4

(seven, three, four)

DC 3 Midday

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

DC 4 Evening

0-8-7-4

(zero, eight, seven, four)

DC 4 Midday

6-8-0-0

(six, eight, zero, zero)

DC 5 Evening

9-2-3-1-1

(nine, two, three, one, one)

DC 5 Midday

3-1-8-9-2

(three, one, eight, nine, two)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-8

(four, eight)

Pick 2 Midday

6-0

(six, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

7-3-6-7

(seven, three, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-2-4

(one, eight, two, four)

Pick 5 Evening

9-7-9-0-5

(nine, seven, nine, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-8-8-4

(six, seven, eight, eight, four)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Cash 4 Evening

4-2-0-2

(four, two, zero, two)

Cash 4 Midday

8-9-2-0

(eight, nine, two, zero)

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-2-9-4-0

(four, two, nine, four, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-9-7-7-2

(two, nine, seven, seven, two)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

11-15-20-21-37

(eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-seven)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

03-26-27-30-31-34-38-40-50-52-53-54-56-61-64-69-72-73-74-80, BE: 61

(three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, eighty; BE: sixty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

6-9-2, SB: 3

(six, nine, two; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

8-1-0-7, SB: 3

(eight, one, zero, seven; SB: three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-0-7

(eight, one, zero, seven)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-6

(zero, zero, six)

Daily Pick 3

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

Super Kansas Cash

02-09-10-31-32, Cash Ball: 8

(two, nine, ten, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eight)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-8-8

(nine, two, eight, eight)

Quick Bucks

02-13-21-24, Bonus: 4

(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: four)

MAINE

WPT

8D-10D-3H-3S-10S

(8D, 10D, 3H, 3S, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QC-2C-9C-7H-4S

(QC, 2C, 9C, 7H, 4S)

Bonus Match 5

05-12-21-35-36, Bonus: 6

(five, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Bonus: six)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-7-8

(one, four, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-8-0

(six, two, eight, zero)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

0-4-6-6

(zero, four, six, six)

Numbers Midday

2-3-0-0

(two, three, zero, zero)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

01-02-31-36-45-47

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Poker Lotto

QD-JS-KS-2D-2S

(QD, JS, KS, 2D, 2S)

Midday Daily 3

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

Midday Daily 4

5-2-3-1

(five, two, three, one)

Daily 3

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

Daily 4

8-2-0-0

(eight, two, zero, zero)

Fantasy 5

05-10-20-36-38

(five, ten, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

Keno

01-09-11-14-16-21-26-27-28-29-35-37-38-45-53-54-56-57-61-68-75-76

(one, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-six)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

2-1-3

(two, one, three)

Gopher 5

01-09-21-27-34

(one, nine, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Northstar Cash

17-19-22-25-30

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

05-11-13-21-27-33

(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-9-4-0

(seven, nine, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-8-5

(one, five, eight, five)

Show Me Cash

02-11-33-34-37

(two, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-05-11-27, Bonus: 3

(two, five, eleven, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)

Montana Cash

11-13-17-22-24

(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 27, Year: 6

(Month: seven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: six)

Pick 3

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

Pick 5

06-19-24-26-38

(six, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

6D-4H-5H-6H-3S

(6D, 4H, 5H, 6H, 3S)

Pick 3

8-9-9, Fireball: 8

(eight, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4

9-9-9-5, Fireball: 8

(nine, nine, nine, five; Fireball: eight)

Cash 5

03-12-19-28-32, Xtra: 4

(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

Midday Pick 3

6-3-5, Fireball: 9

(six, three, five; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

4-3-6-2, Fireball: 9

(four, three, six, two; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

Pick 4 Day

8-0-2-4

(eight, zero, two, four)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Win 4 Midday

2-2-4-8

(two, two, four, eight)

Numbers Evening

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

Win 4 Evening

1-3-5-3

(one, three, five, three)

Pick 10

03-08-17-22-24-28-31-34-37-42-44-46-47-57-60-61-63-64-65-71

(three, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Pick 4 Day

5-6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

04-05-16-17-39-44, Kicker: 4-8-6-7-5-9

(four, five, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: four, eight, six, seven, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-0-7-4

(three, zero, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-1-4

(nine, nine, one, four)

Pick 5 Evening

3-7-9-4-7

(three, seven, nine, four, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-4-9-5

(six, seven, four, nine, five)

Rolling Cash 5

11-13-16-31-34

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

12-26-28-31-33

(twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Pick 3

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-09-15-FREE-18-24-28-29

(four, eight, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

Pick 4 1PM

6-1-1-8

(six, one, one, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

9-2-9-8

(nine, two, nine, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

7-6-0-8

(seven, six, zero, eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

06-11-24-25-28

(six, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-12-27-28-32-42

(seven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million

Pick 2 Day

3-8, Wild:

(three, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

3-2, Wild:

(three, two; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

3-8-1, Wild:

(three, eight, one; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-6, Wild:

(five, eight, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

2-5-5-9, Wild:

(two, five, five, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-9-3-7, Wild:

(zero, nine, three, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

3-8-4-3-7, Wild:

(three, eight, four, three, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

5-6-2-5-8, Wild:

(five, six, two, five, eight; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

05-23-24-25-29

(five, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-5-2-8

(three, five, two, eight)

Numbers Midday

2-2-7-4

(two, two, seven, four)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

12-18-21-32-36, Power-Up: 4

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-6-7

(two, four, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-2-1

(nine, two, two, one)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-0-3, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, zero, three; Lucky Sum: three)

Cash 3 Midday

1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

4-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

1-4-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, four, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

9-8-8-7, Lucky Sum: 32

(nine, eight, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: thirty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

8-3-1-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, three, one, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Tennessee Cash

01-11-12-34-35, Bonus: 3

(one, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-04-08-09-10-15-17-18-20-23-24

(two, three, four, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-08-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21-24

(two, three, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-11-14-16-18-20-22-23-24

(one, two, three, four, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-0-0-2, FIREBALL: 2

(six, zero, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

8-6-4-9, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, six, four, nine; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

6-2-3-2, FIREBALL: 8

(six, two, three, two; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-2, FIREBALL: 8

(two, five, two; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-8, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, four, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

9-6-6, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, six, six; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

10-12-21-24-29

(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

Pick 4 Day

7-8-9-5

(seven, eight, nine, five)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Daily 4

3-0-9-6

(three, zero, nine, six)

WISCONSIN

Badger 5

06-08-11-15-16

(six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen)

Daily Pick 3

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Daily Pick 4

4-8-0-4

(four, eight, zero, four)