Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-2-4

(zero, one, two, four)

Cash 4 Midday

5-3-0-9

(five, three, zero, nine)

Natural State Jackpot

09-16-23-25-34

(nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-5-5

(five, five, five)

Daily 3 Midday

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

Daily 4

3-2-5-2

(three, two, five, two)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:45.62

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 45.62)

Fantasy 5

02-20-24-35-39

(two, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

COLORADO

Cash 5

05-15-17-24-25

(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Lotto

03-05-11-29-32-36

(three, five, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Lotto Plus

02-03-06-25-27-35

(two, three, six, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

03-05-06-07-09-10-15-20

(three, five, six, seven, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty)

Play3 Day

2-7-1

(two, seven, one)

Play4 Day

0-1-8-6

(zero, one, eight, six)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-03-10-11-20-29

(two, three, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Play 3 Day

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

Play 3 Night

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

Play 4 Day

8-4-3-6

(eight, four, three, six)

Play 4 Night

7-6-5-9

(seven, six, five, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-9

(one, nine)

DC 2 Midday

5-3

(five, three)

DC 3 Evening

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

DC 3 Midday

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

DC 4 Evening

0-2-0-9

(zero, two, zero, nine)

DC 4 Midday

9-7-4-4

(nine, seven, four, four)

DC 5 Evening

5-8-7-0-8

(five, eight, seven, zero, eight)

DC 5 Midday

9-3-9-4-3

(nine, three, nine, four, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

8-6

(eight, six)

Pick 2 Midday

3-2

(three, two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-5

(one, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-3

(six, two, three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-6-7

(five, zero, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-4-1

(nine, six, four, one)

Pick 5 Evening

4-4-3-2-1

(four, four, three, two, one)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-3-9-2

(five, seven, three, nine, two)

GEORGIA

All or Nothing Day

03-06-07-12-14-15-16-18-19-21-23-24

(three, six, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-05-07-09-10-11-17-19-21-23

(one, two, three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-06-08-13-14-16-17-19-21-22

(two, three, five, six, eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

05-06-09-11-13-14-15-16-19-20-21-22

(five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

Cash 3 Midday

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

4-0-6-7

(four, zero, six, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-1-2-7

(six, one, two, seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-6-0-4-5

(three, six, zero, four, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-6-2-8-3

(one, six, two, eight, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

6-1-6

(six, one, six)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-11-13-21-43

(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, forty-three)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-11-14-25-26-32-33-37-41-42-47-50-51-54-62-64-65-71-76-80, BE: 1

(one, eleven, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six, eighty; BE: one)

Daily Three-Midday

5-5-0, SB: 4

(five, five, zero; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

0-5-3-4, SB: 4

(zero, five, three, four; SB: four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-3-4

(zero, five, three, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

Daily Pick 3

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Super Kansas Cash

02-13-18-22-23, Cash Ball: 22

(two, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-0-2

(six, seven, zero, two)

Quick Bucks

01-15-19-23, Bonus: 5

(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three; Bonus: five)

MAINE

WPT

JC-AC-JS-6S-8S

(JC, AC, JS, 6S, 8S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KD-3C-4C-2D-6H

(KD, 3C, 4C, 2D, 6H)

Bonus Match 5

01-05-15-16-38, Bonus: 39

(one, five, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-5-7-3

(five, five, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-3-1

(five, two, three, one)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

0-2-6-9

(zero, two, six, nine)

Numbers Midday

1-0-4-3

(one, zero, four, three)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

03-04-16-26-30-39

(three, four, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.95 million

Poker Lotto

KC-AC-2C-6H-7S

(KC, AC, 2C, 6H, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

8-3-7

(eight, three, seven)

Midday Daily 4

0-9-0-8

(zero, nine, zero, eight)

Daily 3

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

Daily 4

8-4-3-9

(eight, four, three, nine)

Fantasy 5

05-09-11-18-25

(five, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $319,000

Keno

01-02-05-11-12-26-27-34-38-40-42-45-48-51-53-56-57-62-66-72-77-78

(one, two, five, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

2-4-3

(two, four, three)

Gopher 5

05-12-27-40-45

(five, twelve, twenty-seven, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Northstar Cash

12-15-17-23-26

(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

19-29-32-34-37-43

(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-5

(zero, six, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-0-5

(five, zero, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-9-2

(three, five, nine, two)

Show Me Cash

05-13-18-31-38

(five, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-05-08-20, Bonus: 3

(one, five, eight, twenty; Bonus: three)

Montana Cash

08-16-30-43-44

(eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-four)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 16, Year: 11

(Month: seven; Day: sixteen; Year: eleven)

Pick 3

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

Pick 5

02-05-14-16-37

(two, five, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JC-QH-3C-2D-7D

(JC, QH, 3C, 2D, 7D)

Pick 3

1-5-1, Fireball: 4

(one, five, one; Fireball: four)

Pick 4

7-1-1-2, Fireball: 4

(seven, one, one, two; Fireball: four)

Cash 5

19-26-27-31-43, Xtra: 2

(nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $665,000

Midday Pick 3

3-4-5, Fireball: 9

(three, four, five; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

4-8-0-0, Fireball: 9

(four, eight, zero, zero; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

2-1-3

(two, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

6-3-2-6

(six, three, two, six)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

4-6-0

(four, six, zero)

Win 4 Midday

0-9-8-2

(zero, nine, eight, two)

Numbers Evening

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

Win 4 Evening

1-9-1-6

(one, nine, one, six)

Pick 10

05-07-09-13-14-16-21-26-30-33-37-52-57-58-61-64-66-68-72-74

(five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

9-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

6-1-6-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, one, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

01-19-24-32-34-40, Kicker: 4-8-9-9-1-1

(one, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty; Kicker: four, eight, nine, nine, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-7

(four, seven, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-4-6

(one, four, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-8-0

(three, six, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

7-1-9-7-2

(seven, one, nine, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-1-3-7

(one, three, one, three, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

05-11-18-22-36

(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-03-15-19-30

(one, three, fifteen, nineteen, thirty)

Pick 3

2-7-5

(two, seven, five)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-06-09-14-FREE-17-22-26-31

(two, six, nine, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Pick 4 1PM

7-8-6-7

(seven, eight, six, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

3-4-6-3

(three, four, six, three)

Pick 4 7PM

7-7-5-3

(seven, seven, five, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-12-15-21-25

(eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

13-16-20-22-41-47

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million

Pick 2 Day

1-1, Wild: 3

(one, one; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

8-9, Wild:

(eight, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

9-9-6, Wild: 3

(nine, nine, six; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-5, Wild:

(two, nine, five; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-8-6, Wild: 3

(nine, six, eight, six; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-7-4-1, Wild:

(one, seven, four, one; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

2-0-6-3-1, Wild: 3

(two, zero, six, three, one; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

6-1-0-1-1, Wild:

(six, one, zero, one, one; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

05-07-17-22-24

(five, seven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

4-9-8-6

(four, nine, eight, six)

Numbers Midday

9-1-7-3

(nine, one, seven, three)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-05-10-16-36, Power-Up: 4

(one, five, ten, sixteen, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-1-3

(three, two, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-9-4

(zero, nine, nine, four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-5-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 3 Midday

7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, one, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

5-5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Midday

3-6-9-6, Lucky Sum: 24

(three, six, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 4 Morning

7-7-2-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, seven, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Tennessee Cash

16-23-25-26-30, Bonus: 3

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-05-07-08-10-11-13-14-15-20-21-24

(two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-06-07-08-11-12-15-16-17-20-22

(one, two, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

02-06-08-10-11-12-14-16-17-18-19-21

(two, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

7-3-6-6, FIREBALL: 3

(seven, three, six, six; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

0-9-7-6, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, nine, seven, six; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Morning

0-7-7-2, FIREBALL: 6

(zero, seven, seven, two; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Day

5-2-6, FIREBALL: 3

(five, two, six; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-9-2, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, nine, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-0-6, FIREBALL: 6

(four, zero, six; FIREBALL: six)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

09-12-13-23-31

(nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Day

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-1-6

(three, nine, one, six)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Daily 4

5-7-5-5

(five, seven, five, five)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

7-8-5

(seven, eight, five)

Daily Pick 4

2-9-5-1

(two, nine, five, one)