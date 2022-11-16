The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Daily 3

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Daily 4

3-1-4-8

(three, one, four, eight)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-07-08-10-13-19-20-21-22

(one, two, three, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-06-07-09-11-13-16-17-18-21

(one, two, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-4

(two, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-6-9

(one, three, six, nine)

Megabucks

01-07-15-24-41-44

(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $12,800,000

SuperCash

03-14-21-24-28-33, Doubler: N

(three, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

08-09-21-28-29

(eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

Daily Pick 3

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Daily Pick 4

0-5-5-5

(zero, five, five, five)