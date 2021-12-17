The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-9-1, Wild: 3

(zero, nine, one; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Midday

7-4-3, Wild: 8

(seven, four, three; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Morning

0-1-9, Wild: 8

(zero, one, nine; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

8-9-1-1, Wild:

(eight, nine, one, one; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Midday

7-1-0-4, Wild: 2

(seven, one, zero, four; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Morning

4-5-3-5, Wild: 9

(four, five, three, five; Wild: nine)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-04-06-08-09-10-13-14-15-19-23-24

(two, four, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

09-10-11-13-15-16-17-18-19-21-23-24

(nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-05-06-07-09-11-12-13-21-22-24

(three, four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

9-2-7-6, FIREBALL:

(nine, two, seven, six; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Evening

9-0-9-0, FIREBALL: 4

(nine, zero, nine, zero; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

5-6-2-1, FIREBALL: 3

(five, six, two, one; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

5-1-8, FIREBALL: 3

(five, one, eight; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-6-3, FIREBALL: 8

(six, six, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

7-8-9, FIREBALL:

(seven, eight, nine; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

3-2-9, FB: 8

(three, two, nine; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-8-6-0, FB: 3

(six, eight, six, zero; FB: three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-09-15-16-18-22

(three, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

Daily 4

1-8-8-2

(one, eight, eight, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-05-07-08-11-15-18-21-22

(two, three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-7-4

(one, nine, seven, four)