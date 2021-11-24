The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday: RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 7-8-4-2 (seven, eight, four, two) Numbers Midday 3-0-8-1 (three, zero, eight, one) Wild Money 01-06-15-25-32, Extra: 8 (one, six, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Extra: eight) Estimated jackpot: $96,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 04-12-16-18-25, Power-Up: 2 (four, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five; Power, Up: two) Pick 3 Evening 3-6-4, FB: 7 (three, six, four; FB: seven) Pick 3 Midday 3-4-8, FB: 8 (three, four, eight; FB: eight) Pick 4 Evening 0-8-4-5, FB: 7 (zero, eight, four, five; FB: seven) Pick 4 Midday 4-3-4-2, FB: 8 (four, three, four, two; FB: eight) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 6-2-9, Wild: 6 (six, two, nine; Wild: six) Cash 3 Midday 6-7-9, Wild: 7 (six, seven, nine; Wild: seven) Cash 3 Morning 2-1-5, Wild: 3 (two, one, five; Wild: three) Cash 4 Evening 3-5-1-5, Wild: (three, five, one, five; Wild: zero) Cash 4 Midday 1-2-9-4, Wild: 5 (one, two, nine, four; Wild: five) Cash 4 Morning 9-4-7-7, Wild: 8 (nine, four, seven, seven; Wild: eight) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-06-10-12-13-14-15-20-21-22-23 (one, two, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 03-06-07-08-13-14-15-16-17-19-20-24 (three, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 04-11-12-13-14-16-17-20-21-22-23-24 (four, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 0-5-1-2, FIREBALL: 3 (zero, five, one, two; FIREBALL: three) Daily 4 Evening 4-6-1-6, FIREBALL: 6 (four, six, one, six; FIREBALL: six) Daily 4 Morning 6-0-8-8, FIREBALL: 4 (six, zero, eight, eight; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Day 1-4-1, FIREBALL: (one, four, one; FIREBALL: zero) Pick 3 Evening 4-2-7, FIREBALL: 4 (four, two, seven; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Morning 2-4-8, FIREBALL: 8 (two, four, eight; FIREBALL: eight) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 4-0-4, FB: 7 (four, zero, four; FB: seven) Pick 4 Day 9-9-3-6, FB: (nine, nine, three, six; FB: zero) WEST VIRGINIA Daily 3 9-1-2 (nine, one, two) Daily 4 4-3-9-3 (four, three, nine, three) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 02-06-07-08-09-10-12-17-19-21-22 (two, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 7-7-2 (seven, seven, two) Pick 4 Midday 1-0-5-0 (one, zero, five, zero)