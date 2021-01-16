The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Daily Game

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Hit 5

05-19-31-34-42

(five, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

Keno

02-04-08-09-14-15-23-30-31-36-41-42-45-48-51-57-64-68-69-70

(two, four, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy)

Match 4

02-08-14-24

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-06-12-13-15-21

(five, six, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one)

Daily 3

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

Daily 4

2-7-2-1

(two, seven, two, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-06-10-11-12-13-17-18-20-21-22

(two, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-05-06-07-08-09-11-13-14-19-21

(one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-8

(eight, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-2-5-0

(seven, two, five, zero)

SuperCash

02-03-14-16-34-36, Doubler: N

(two, three, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-03-07-16-22

(two, three, seven, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Daily Pick 4

7-3-3-5

(seven, three, three, five)