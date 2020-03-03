Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-05-10-16-FREE-20-22-28-31

(four, five, ten, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Megabucks

04-23-26-45-46-47

(four, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven)

Pick 4 1PM

0-5-0-2

(zero, five, zero, two)

Pick 4 4PM

8-8-8-5

(eight, eight, eight, five)

Pick 4 7PM

0-3-7-7

(zero, three, seven, seven)

Win for Life

02-23-38-46

(two, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-25-27-32-33

(four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-15-20-23-33-36

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

Pick 2 Day

2-5, Wild: 5

(two, five; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

6-7, Wild: 2

(six, seven; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

4-4-7, Wild: 5

(four, four, seven; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-1, Wild: 2

(two, two, one; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

7-6-8-3, Wild: 5

(seven, six, eight, three; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-2-5, Wild: 2

(three, three, two, five; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

4-8-5-1-2, Wild: 5

(four, eight, five, one, two; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

8-1-0-0-6, Wild: 2

(eight, one, zero, zero, six; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

08-09-10-11-24

(eight, nine, ten, eleven, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-5-0-4

(two, five, zero, four)

Numbers Midday

5-4-4-5

(five, four, four, five)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

04-05-20-21-27, Power-Up: 2

(four, five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-5

(three, eight, five)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-8

(four, six, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-6-1

(six, six, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-1-5-2

(nine, one, five, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-1-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(six, one, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Midday

6-9-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(six, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 3 Morning

2-4-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, four, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

0-3-0-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, three, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

Cash 4 Midday

8-7-9-7, Lucky Sum: 31

(eight, seven, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

3-2-3-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, two, three, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Tennessee Cash

01-02-03-09-16, Bonus: 2

(one, two, three, nine, sixteen; Bonus: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-05-06-07-08-13-14-15-16-22-24

(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-06-09-11-13-15-16-19-21-22-23

(two, three, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-04-05-09-12-13-14-17-19-21-24

(one, three, four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

7-9-3-7, FIREBALL: 4

(seven, nine, three, seven; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Evening

9-5-4-9, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, five, four, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Morning

0-3-0-7, FIREBALL: 9

(zero, three, zero, seven; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

2-7-8, FIREBALL: 2

(two, seven, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-4, FIREBALL: 6

(five, two, four; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

1-5-8, FIREBALL: 9

(one, five, eight; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

05-09-13-30-33

(five, nine, thirteen, thirty, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

05-15-16-19-31

(five, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Day

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

Pick 3 Night

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-0-3

(six, six, zero, three)

Pick 4 Night

0-3-7-8

(zero, three, seven, eight)

WASHINGTON

Hit 5

03-08-14-28-38

(three, eight, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Lotto

10-30-32-34-38-47

(ten, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven)

Match 4

09-12-14-21

(nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-07-11-13-19-24

(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Daily 3

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Daily 4

2-8-7-3

(two, eight, seven, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-03-06-07-08-12-14-18-21-22

(one, two, three, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

SuperCash

04-12-13-16-24-31, Doubler: N

(four, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

10-11-14-15-24

(ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four)

Daily Pick 3

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

Daily Pick 4

6-2-5-8

(six, two, five, eight)