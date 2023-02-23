Grab snowshoes, seek winter charms at the new Annette Lake Sno-Park

MT. BAKER-SNOQUALMIE NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. — Lumberjacks did their best to drag every prized specimen out of the forested slopes of the Cascades during the logging heyday there a century ago, but they missed a little patch along Humpback Creek just before it dumps into the South Fork Snoqualmie River.
That oversight is a winter hiker's boon, one of several slices of woods now more easily available during the snowy months thanks to the new Annette Lake Sno-Park off Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.