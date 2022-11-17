UK pledges to help vulnerable during cost-of-living crisis

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has pledged help to the most vulnerable weather Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, even as he announced a raft of spending cuts and tax increases designed to mend the country’s battered finances.
Hunt promised Thursday to spend billions pounds on programs including welfare benefits, government pensions and help for low-income residents struggling to pay their energy bills. He says that while difficult decisions are needed to restore Britain’s economic credibility those who rely on the government should not suffer. Pensioners also were protected.